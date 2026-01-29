From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Early voting began Thursday in the special primary election for New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District, where voters will decide the Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s successor.

The 11th District covers parts of Bergen, Essex and Morris counties.

Twelve Democrats are vying for the seat, including former U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski and former Lt. Gov. Tahesha Way. The winner will face off against Joe Hathaway, the mayor of Randolph, Morris County, and the lone Republican, in the special general election on April 16.

Sherrill officially resigned from her seat in November after her sound victory in last year’s gubernatorial election. The special election was declared by Gov. Phil Murphy after she left Congress.

When is New Jersey’s special election for Mikie Sherrill’s congressional seat?

Primary Election Day is Tuesday, Feb. 5. Voters can cast their ballot in person or by mail.

Mail ballots can also be dropped off at secure drop boxes through 8 p.m. on Feb. 5.

Voters sending in their ballot through the U.S. Postal Service must ensure their ballot is postmarked by Feb. 5.