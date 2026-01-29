New Jersey special election 2026: Early voting is underway in the race to fill Mikie Sherrill’s congressional seat. Here’s what to know
A dozen Democrats are fighting for the chance to face Republican Randolph Mayor Joe Hathaway in April.
From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.
Early voting began Thursday in the special primary election for New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District, where voters will decide the Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s successor.
The 11th District covers parts of Bergen, Essex and Morris counties.
Twelve Democrats are vying for the seat, including former U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski and former Lt. Gov. Tahesha Way. The winner will face off against Joe Hathaway, the mayor of Randolph, Morris County, and the lone Republican, in the special general election on April 16.
Sherrill officially resigned from her seat in November after her sound victory in last year’s gubernatorial election. The special election was declared by Gov. Phil Murphy after she left Congress.
When is New Jersey’s special election for Mikie Sherrill’s congressional seat?
Primary Election Day is Tuesday, Feb. 5. Voters can cast their ballot in person or by mail.
Mail ballots can also be dropped off at secure drop boxes through 8 p.m. on Feb. 5.
Voters sending in their ballot through the U.S. Postal Service must ensure their ballot is postmarked by Feb. 5.
What are the hours for early voting in New Jersey’s special election?
In-person early voting will take place through Tuesday, Feb. 3. Early voting locations are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Where is my early voting polling place?
Can 17-year-olds vote in the primary?
Thanks to the New Voter Empowerment Act, a new law that took effect this year, voters who will turn 18 by the April general electioncan participate in the primary.
State Sen. Andrew Zwicker, D-Middlesex, who supported the proposal, said the measure was needed “to continue to keep our democracy vibrant, and to ensure its legacy for our children and grandchildren.”
“We must devise voting systems that are relevant in the 21st Century, and that are practical and as accessible as possible to young voters,” he said.
Are there national implications in this primary?
The 11th District contest is the first congressional primary of 2026 and is viewed by some as a bellwether for how the Democrats will fare when midterm elections kick into full gear.
Sherrill flipped the 11th District from Republican to Democrat in 2018. Back then, the district had more unaffiliated and Republican voters. As of 2026, Democratic registrations have outpaced unaffiliated and Republican voters.
Currently, Republicans hold a thin majority in the House of Representatives, 218-213. However, there are four vacancies, including Sherrill’s. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, resigned earlier this year, opening up her seat. Two other members, Republican Doug LaMalfa of California and Democrat Sylvester Turner of Texas, died while in office.
A special runoff election will decide who will succeed Turner in Texas on Saturday.
In Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp announced a special election for March to fill Greene’s seat.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a special election for August to fill LaMalfa’s vacancy.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.