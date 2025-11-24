From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

The Jersey Shore’s wide, sandy beaches anchor family traditions, fuel local economies and protect communities from storms. But those same storms also routinely tear down the shoreline, forcing many communities to rely on beach replenishment projects every few years.

After Congress eliminated federal beach nourishment funding in the fiscal year 2025 budget, there is rising concern among Jersey Shore residents and local officials about how to pay for replenishment projects. Coastal towns are scrambling as lawmakers search for leftover dollars within the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ budget.

Only four of the 12 federal spending bills have passed so far. The Energy and Water bill, which funds the Corps, remains under a continuing resolution through Jan. 30, 2026. The House version sets aside about $25 million for beach work, and the Senate draft has not yet been released.

New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection officials said the loss of key federal dollars threatens the long-term work that protects coastal communities from storms and flooding.

“Army Corps does not typically step in to implement short-term repairs of beaches, nor does the DEP directly implement short-term repairs,” spokesperson Caryn Shinske said. “Local communities, working with the DEP under local beach maintenance projects, are responsible for these repairs.”