Sea-level rise accelerates in New Jersey, raising coastal flooding risk, study says

This story originally appeared on Inside Climate News.

New Jersey is likely to see between 2.2 and 3.8 feet of sea-level rise by 2100 if the current level of global carbon emissions continue, but seas could rise by as much as 4.5 feet if ice-sheet melt accelerates, the New Jersey Climate Change Resource Center at Rutgers University said on Tuesday.

In the third report since 2016 by the center’s Science and Technical Advisory Panel, scientists at Rutgers and beyond said human-caused climate change is accelerating sea-level rise in New Jersey, and flood hazards are “rapidly increasing” along the state’s coast, as well as in communities near tidal rivers, marshes and wetlands.

The 155-page document, commissioned by the state’s Department of Environmental Protection, and inviting input from 144 scientists, set out to identify, evaluate and summarize the most recent science on sea-level rise and changing coastal storms, but avoided any policy prescriptions that might protect the densely populated and low-lying northeastern U.S. state.

“The report does not make recommendations about how decision makers should use projections,” it said. “Such selections depend on value judgements, such as the level of risk decision makers and impacted communities are willing to accept when planning their long-term resilience goals.” But the report urged policymakers to review the estimates at least every five years.

New Jersey’s coast was devastated when Hurricane Sandy roared ashore in October 2012, destroying buildings, flooding towns and driving some people out of their homes for years. The monster storm became a benchmark for the state’s vulnerability to sea-level rise.

With its flat barrier islands, dense coastal development and many inlets and wetlands, New Jersey is especially vulnerable to sea-level rise. The administration of Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy clearly recognizes the threat, even though it bowed to pressure from developers in July to roll back new regulations designed to make it harder to build in vulnerable areas.

The report includes detailed forecasts on the extent of sea-level rise at Atlantic City—its benchmark site—but the predictions depend heavily on how much global emissions rise.

Robert Kopp, a Rutgers climate scientist who led the study, said the current level of emissions matches an “intermediate” scenario, under which the New Jersey sea level at Atlantic City would rise between 2.2 and 3.8 feet by the end of the century, excluding the possible effects of ice-sheet loss in Greenland and Antarctica, a phenomenon that isn’t yet well understood. If ice loss is included, seas are likely to rise by 4.5 feet, the study found.

“Current emissions that would be consistent with our intermediate emissions scenario get you to around 2.7 degrees [Celsius] by the end of the century,” said Kopp, a member of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, during a webinar to launch the report.