3 Rutgers University unions vote to ratify contract

One week after reaching a tentative agreement, members of three unions representing workers at Rutgers University voted to ratify the contract.

Out of 9,000 workers represented by the unions, 93% voted in favor of the deal.

The agreement includes a 14% raise for full-time faculty. It also means adjunct faculty will be close to equal pay for equal work with their full-time counterparts, and graduate fellows doing the work of teaching or graduate assistants will be reclassified with full pay and health benefits.