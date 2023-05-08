3 Rutgers University unions vote to ratify contract
The overwhelming majority of the unions’ 9,000 workers voted in favor of the agreement.
One week after reaching a tentative agreement, members of three unions representing workers at Rutgers University voted to ratify the contract.
Out of 9,000 workers represented by the unions, 93% voted in favor of the deal.
The agreement includes a 14% raise for full-time faculty. It also means adjunct faculty will be close to equal pay for equal work with their full-time counterparts, and graduate fellows doing the work of teaching or graduate assistants will be reclassified with full pay and health benefits.
The contracts will run through the end of June 2026.
The vote took place nearly a month after the three unions opted to walk the picket line. The pickets ended when a framework was agreed upon, but only after Gov. Phil Murphy stepped in.
Educators, researchers, and clinicians returned to work, but continued labor actions.
At least 12 other unions remain in negotiations with the university. They have been in talks since last July.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
