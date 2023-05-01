Freedom of the Press
How does the U.S. Constitution establish freedom of the press?
How does the U.S. Constitution establish freedom of the press? Can journalists be legally required to share the sources of their information? We answer these questions and explain how The New York Times v. Sullivan Supreme Court case shaped protections for the press.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.