Donate

    Freedom of the Press

    How does the U.S. Constitution establish freedom of the press?

    Air Date: May 1, 2023

    How does the U.S. Constitution establish freedom of the press? Can journalists be legally required to share the sources of their information? We answer these questions and explain how The New York Times v. Sullivan Supreme Court case shaped protections for the press.

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by Your Democracy

    Your Democracy

    In Your Democracy, we explore how the Constitution holds up against the complexities of 21st century American life in ways the framers could not have foretold.

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate