    Religious Freedom

    What is the historical context for establishing freedom of religion in the U.S. Constitution?

    Air Date: April 28, 2023

    What is the historical context for establishing freedom of religion in the U.S. Constitution? And how exactly is freedom of religion protected under the First Amendment? Join Constitutional Law expert Gloria J. Browne-Marshall as we explore all this and more!

    In Your Democracy, we explore how the Constitution holds up against the complexities of 21st century American life in ways the framers could not have foretold.

