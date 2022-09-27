Episode 3: Citizenship and Naturalization
What does the US Constitution say about citizenship? What is the difference between a naturalized and a natural born citizen? And how has our conception of citizenship changed over time?
Today, Explained is Vox's daily explainer podcast. Hosts Sean Rameswaram and Noel King will guide you through the most important stories of the day.
