    Episode 3: Citizenship and Naturalization

    Air Date: September 27, 2022

    What does the US Constitution say about citizenship? What is the difference between a naturalized and a natural born citizen? And how has our conception of citizenship changed over time?

    Brought to you by Your Democracy

    Your Democracy

    In Your Democracy, we explore how the Constitution holds up against the complexities of 21st century American life in ways the framers could not have foretold.

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate