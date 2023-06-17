This weekend, Philly residents can get free screenings for peripheral arterial disease

Screenings for PAD usually require blood pressure measurements of arms and legs, and the results can be completed within 15 minutes.

Peripheral arterial disease is typically caused when blood flow from the heart to the legs is restricted due to fatty plaque buildup in the lower arteries. Some factors include aging, obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, and smoking. It affects nearly 6.5 million Americans over the age of 40.

The health implications of untreated PAD are severe, according to Richard Browne, senior medical executive at Johnson and Johnson. The most serious health outcomes are amputations, which affect nearly 160,000 people annually.

“It’s a very serious and often underdiagnosed cardiovascular condition,” Browne said.

Browne also said that the consequences of amputations can be deadly — an issue that’s personal to him.

“My father-in-law suffered from significant peripheral artery disease, ultimately having both of his legs and his right arm amputated at a young age and dying four years before the birth of my son,” he said.

Browne said that a lot of amputations are preventable, which is what “Save Legs. Change Lives.” has been focused on doing.

“Why we started “Save Legs. Change Lives.” has to do with the fact that Black Americans are up to four times more likely to undergo a PAD-related amputation compared to white Americans,” he said. “And not only does the amputation increase your risk of dying within the next three years, it is obviously very costly to the health care system.”