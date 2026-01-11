From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Dilys Blum, a longtime curator of fashion and textiles at the Philadelphia Art Museum, has died. She was 77.

Blum retired last summer after 38 years at the museum. She was the head of the costumes and textiles department, responsible for maintenance and interpretation of its collections of historic clothes and fabric-based art.

“Dilys Blum leaves a remarkable legacy,” wrote Director and CEO Daniel Weiss in a statement. “Her work expanded the very idea of what belongs in an art museum and ensured that these objects are appreciated as vital expressions of culture and identity.”

Blum’s career started at the Museum of London, she then moved to the Brooklyn Museum and the Chicago Conservation Center before arriving in Philadelphia in 1987.

“Blum brought a rare combination of technical expertise and cultural insight,” museum officials wrote in a statement.

Blum explored how clothes represented the major trends of their times, echoing art movements and political tides with remarkable dexterity.