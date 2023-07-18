Whole lot of love in Prevention Point’s new Love Lot in Kensington

Hammes cut silhouettes of giant fruits and vegetables from plywood, and brought the shapes to Prevention Point, and asked participants to help paint them. He also created a tile-making workshop and invited participants to press letters into the wet clay, spelling out names of lost loved ones.

Hundreds of tiles are assembled on a memorial wall. Many are simply names, like “Michael,” “Barbara 1993,” and “Rene and Rachelle.” Some have messages, like “Krissy, Scotty and I Miss You, Love Mommy,” “I Miss Nafis,” and simply “Please Stay.”

“One of the things that you learn when you come here is that everybody has lost people. There’s so much loss,” Hammes said. “The idea was to try to have a place where people can just remember their loved ones.”

Hammes suggests participants embed the names of the people they wish to remember, but left it open-ended, allowing them to do whatever they wished. Some made images of, for example, a turtle, a tree, a bird, or a portrait. Others wrote inspirational messages.

“That was really exciting to see because it’s like they’re sending a message to their friends and family and the people that might encounter this,” Hammes said. “There’s hope and there’s the ability to change. That seems to really do something special for people.”

Sunshine powers more than empathy in Love Lot. A solar array on top of a shipping container converted into a food service station is able to run simple cooking equipment and a PA system that can fill the lot with music.

Hammes fabricated streetlights on the perimeter of the lot are powered by solar cells. The bright-yellow steel streetlights are designed with concentric circles, mimicking radiating sunlight. The pattern matches that painted on the shipping container.

“I tried to talk to as many people as possible and ask them about what they think we should do out here. Everyone said: ‘Make it as colorful as possible. Make it as inviting, as welcoming as possible,’” he said. “That was something I really took seriously.”