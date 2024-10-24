VP Kamala Harris makes stop at Philadelphia’s Famous 4th Street Deli
Workers say the presidential candidate ordered a pastrami sandwich and potato pancakes at the corner deli that serves traditional Jewish food.
Vice President Kamala Harris made a campaign stop at Famous 4th Street Delicatessen in Philadelphia today.
“Knock on wood, God willing, we are going to win,” Harris told the crowd before shaking hands and taking selfies as she journeyed to vie for votes across the commonwealth.
Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker joined Harris at the Queen Village neighborhood deli. A historic fixture, the Philadelphia mainstay is renowned for its traditional Jewish cuisine and boasts that it has been in operation since 1923.
Dozens of locals waited outside to get a glimpse of the Democratic presidential candidate, but 17-year-old Ethan Cruz got an up-close and personal experience.
“I gave her a pastrami sandwich with a side of mustard and potato pancakes,” said Cruz. “Some people call them latkes, it’s more of a Jewish thing. This is a very Jewish kosher-style deli.”
Cruz, who attends Constitution High School, said he had early release today due to a pinning ceremony for seniors. But he was even more excited that he got the chance to work during the special visit from the vice president.
“I got a text while I was at the Flyers game last night that I was accepted by the Secret Service to come and work today and to help, so I was really stoked to do it,” said the teen, who described his interaction with Harris as “jovial.”
“She was so happy when she came in! She was talking about the smell of the place; it smells like a normal deli,” he added.
Former President and GOP contender Donald Trump made headlines this week after he spent Sunday serving up fries alongside workers at a McDonald’s. It was later reported that the store was closed to the public.
Philadelphia has been a hotbed for visits from both candidates, and Cruz said meeting candidates in person makes the election feel more real. While he acknowledges he’s not old enough yet to vote in the election, Cruz says he’s pretty tuned in.
“I feel more like I’m able to have a personal connection with them compared to some other candidates who maybe I’ve never seen or met before,” said Cruz.
And that’s what the candidates hope for as the Nov. 5 election is roughly two weeks away. Both Harris and Trump are spending lots of time to get exposure and perhaps enough votes to deliver a win from Pennsylvania.
“And this is about the fact that we love our country and we are prepared to fight for the best of who we are,” said Harris.
Cruz swears he will always remember his special interaction and how he served the current vice president.
“I said, ‘Madame Vice President-elect, I have your sandwich right here,’” Cruz said, adding that he can’t wait to tell his classmates. While a small moment, he said he won’t soon forget it.
