Vice President Kamala Harris made a campaign stop at Famous 4th Street Delicatessen in Philadelphia today.

“Knock on wood, God willing, we are going to win,” Harris told the crowd before shaking hands and taking selfies as she journeyed to vie for votes across the commonwealth.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker joined Harris at the Queen Village neighborhood deli. A historic fixture, the Philadelphia mainstay is renowned for its traditional Jewish cuisine and boasts that it has been in operation since 1923.

Dozens of locals waited outside to get a glimpse of the Democratic presidential candidate, but 17-year-old Ethan Cruz got an up-close and personal experience.

“I gave her a pastrami sandwich with a side of mustard and potato pancakes,” said Cruz. “Some people call them latkes, it’s more of a Jewish thing. This is a very Jewish kosher-style deli.”

Cruz, who attends Constitution High School, said he had early release today due to a pinning ceremony for seniors. But he was even more excited that he got the chance to work during the special visit from the vice president.

“I got a text while I was at the Flyers game last night that I was accepted by the Secret Service to come and work today and to help, so I was really stoked to do it,” said the teen, who described his interaction with Harris as “jovial.”

“She was so happy when she came in! She was talking about the smell of the place; it smells like a normal deli,” he added.