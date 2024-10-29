One famous face who made the trip for Harris, Don Cheadle, told me he crossed the country because he sees the stakes as high as ever.

“I just wanted to make sure that I wasn’t just talking about it, that I was being about it,” he said. “I don’t think we’ve ever seen such a stark contrast between two candidates in my lifetime. I’m a father and I’m a husband and I’m a citizen who cares about the climate and cares about the economic situation.”

I asked Cheadle what he thought about Republicans who say performers should stay in their lane.

“Was that Hulk Hogan that said that? Was it Kid Rock?” he shot back. “That’s ridiculous. We’re all citizens. Everyone has a right to say what they feel and represent the things that they want to see in the world and support those and champion them. It’s obviously what’s said when you want to silence somebody, but one of the people that’s been saying it the loudest was on a show called The Celebrity Apprentice. So it’s ridiculous on the face of it.”

Conscious rapper Common, who was campaigning at Philadelphia Community College, was part of the Harris campaign’s efforts to get out the young Black vote. He answered the question too.

“We’re human beings,” he said. “We have families. Our hearts beat. We care about people, we care about our loved ones. We care about ourselves, and we care about the world being better and our country being better. So, I mean, an entertainer is a profession. I don’t think you would tell, or I hope you don’t tell people working in hospitals to stay in their lane or teachers to stay in their lane or construction workers to stay in their lane.”

Common added that he thought Harris was the better candidate but also said that she represented hope for other Americans.

“A woman being president will change the trajectory of a lot of our young people’s vision for themselves,” he said. “It is beyond just politics.”

Much ink has been spilled on whether celebrity endorsements make a difference. Springsteen performed on the campaign stage back in 2008 for Barack Obama, who went on to handily win that election. He also tried to help out Hillary Clinton in 2016, even playing right here in Philadelphia. The election after that concert did not see the first woman elected as president, but The Boss came back to Philly to play again for another woman seeking the highest office.

Headcount, a non-partisan organization that works to “use the power of music and popular culture to register voters and promote participation in democracy,” reported a greater than 500% increase in the number of registrants between the ages of 18 and 24 in the days after Taylor Swift endorsed Harris. That includes more than 30,000 people who registered in Pennsylvania.

Studies on whether endorsements do much have been varied, but a Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management survey found that Oprah may have played a key role in Obama’s victory. A Harvard University Kennedy School of Government study conducted just a couple of months ago argued that celebrities can help “promote voter participation, including voter education and mobilization efforts” which, a Harris campaign staffer told me, was the primary purpose behind the event at Temple.

In other words, the campaign sees a stadium full of 15,000 supporters it hopes to convert to door knockers and phone bankers, creating a potential multiplier effect in the last few days as both campaigns scramble to get their supporters to the polls on Tuesday.

That also appeared to work on attendees I talked to after the event.

“I’m going to go home and I’m going to go canvass more because that’s my ticket for the experience,” said Sylvia Luci. “I pay my ticket by saying I’m going to volunteer one more time.”

Pennsylvania Team Trump Spokesman Kush Desai appeared underwhelmed by what he called the Democrats’ “continued reliance on celebrities and Barack Obama, a president from over 10 years ago.”

“Glitzy celebrities and presidents of yesteryear aren’t going to make up for a mediocre message, disastrous record, and less-than-appealing candidate,” Desai said in a statement.