Trump spent 3 hours on Joe Rogan’s podcast. Here’s what he did — and didn’t — say

In one of the lengthiest interviews he’s done as a candidate, former president Donald Trump’s three hour interview with podcaster Joe Rogan Friday offered an extended version of the meandering and sometimes fact-adjacent rally speeches Trump has delivered lately.

Trump, who left thousands of rally goers in Traverse City, Michigan waiting an extra three hours Friday night because of his extra time with Rogan, attacked Vice President Harris as someone who “couldn’t put two sentences together” in interviews and touted his own oratorical skills that regularly whirl through multiple diverging topics in a short time.

“I like to give a long – the weave,” Trump said on “The Joe Rogan Experience.” “But when you do the weaves, and you have to be very smart to do weaves, when you do the weave, look at this, just in this one thing, we’re talking about little pieces..”

“Gotta get it back home,” Rogan interjects.

“No no, it comes back home for the right people,” Trump continued. “For the wrong people, it doesn’t come back home and they end up in the wilderness, right?”

Much like his rally speeches, Trump’s talk with Rogan touched on a wide range of subjects with little connection, like an episode of The View he was on during his first campaign, hosting The Apprentice, UFOs, dead whales and a historical detour about Abraham Lincoln.

“Lincoln had a, I don’t know. I’ve never read this, I heard it from people in the White House who really understand what was going on with the whole life of the White House,” he said. “But Lincoln had the yips about, in a way, as the golfers would say, he had a phobia about [Confederate General] Robert E. Lee. Said, ‘I can’t beat Robert’ because Robert E. Lee won many battles in a row.”

He also repeated several anecdotes and arguments central to his presidential campaign that are also staples of his stump speech, like a call to lower the corporate tax rate to 15%, enact stiff tariffs on foreign vehicles imported into the country, and he continued to falsely claim fraud cost him the 2020 election.