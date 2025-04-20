From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Thousands filled the grass at Independence National Historical Park, chanting “No Kings” and referencing Philadelphia’s revolutionary history while decrying President Donald Trump and his administration’s actions in the past three months.

The Philadelphia gathering was one of hundreds planned nationwide led by the 50501 Movement, a grassroots network of organizers whose name stands for “50 protests in 50 states, one movement.”

Philadelphia’s rally leaned heavily into the city’s lore and history. A person dressed in a Gritty suit held up a QR code with information on speakers’ names, and the Positive Movement Drumline accompanied rally-goers when they marched several blocks around Old City. With Independence Hall as a backdrop, several attendees came in colonial attire as speakers drew parallels to the Founding Fathers’ fight against the British monarchy and what many people described as the “lawlessness” of the Trump administration.