Mahmoud Khalil’s lawyers appear in New Jersey court over jurisdiction of Columbia activist’s case

Lawyers for Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate student the Trump administration is trying to expel from the U.S. because of his role in campus protests against Israel, appeared on Friday before a judge in New Jersey to debate where his legal fight to be released from federal custody should play out.

The government wants the case moved to Louisiana, where Khalil, 30, was sent after being arrested March 8 at his university-owned apartment building in New York. He remains in an immigration detention center there.

The judge declined to rule from the bench on Friday but said he’ll have a decision as soon as he’s able.

“No matter what happens in court, what’s most important is for all of us to keep up the pressure,” said Ramzi Kassem, one of Khalil’s lawyers, after the hearing. “To let this government know that it cannot suppress speech.”

The Trump administration has cited a seldom-invoked statute authorizing the secretary of state to deport noncitizens whose presence in the country threatens U.S. foreign-policy interests. Khalil was born in Syria but is a legal U.S. resident married to an American citizen.

The court fight in Newark continues one that began in New York City but was transferred across the Hudson River after a judge determined a federal court in New Jersey was the proper jurisdiction for the lawsuit.