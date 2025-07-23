From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

New Jersey Republican Gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli on Wednesday formally introduced Morris County Sheriff Jim Gannon as his running mate. The announcement took place at Johnnie’s Tavern in Boonton, Gannon’s hometown.

The son of a former New York City police detective, Gannon has been sheriff in the North Jersey county since 2017. He began his four-decade-long law enforcement career as a patrolman in Boonton and served as deputy chief of investigations for the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. He retired as the global head of security for Novartis Pharmaceuticals, based in Morris County. Outside of law enforcement, Gannon has served with the Boonton Township Fire Service and the Boonton Kiwanis Ambulance Squad.

Gannon said New Jersey is headed in the wrong direction when it comes to taxes, schools and public safety, and that Ciattarelli can turn the state around.

“Phil Murphy, Mikie Sherrill and Trenton Democrats created this mess,” he said. “Why would we ever trust them to clean it up? We need change, not more of the same.”

Ciattarelli praised his new partner on the campaign trail as “a problem solver, and someone who I know can work with me to fix our state.”