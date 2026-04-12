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Hellbender Vinyl has opened up a new location in North Philadelphia after acquiring a pressing plant in the city’s Lawncrest neighborhood.

The Pittsburgh-based record-pressing company shipped its first order in 2023, offering recording artists and labels direct access to vinyl manufacturing.

The expansion from Pittsburgh is a result of the acquisition of Softwax Record Pressing, formerly based in the Bond Building, a converted bread factory. Co-founder and CEO Matt Dowling called the opportunity “serendipitous” and said operating on both sides of the state connects two cities with deep manufacturing roots.

“Philadelphia is so central for the East Coast, and in a lot of ways, it has become the most important East Coast city in music in general,” Dowling said. “That’s probably very fair to say for both big music and independent music … Pittsburgh, it’s this doorway to the Midwest, and so a lot of Midwest people end up hearing about it.”