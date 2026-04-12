Pittsburgh’s Hellbender Vinyl expands into North Philly, tapping into the city’s music scene with every groove

The Pittsburgh-based pressing plant is expanding into Philadelphia as U.S. vinyl record sales surpassed $1 billion last year.

Vinyl records solid, clear and vibrant of the whole color spectrum are pressed at Hellbender Vinyl in the Bond Building, located in the Lawncrest section of Philadelphia. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Pittsburgh’s Hellbender Vinyl expands into North Philly, tapping into the city’s music scene with every groove

The Pittsburgh-based pressing plant is expanding into Philadelphia as U.S. vinyl record sales surpassed $1 billion last year.

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Hellbender Vinyl has opened up a new location in North Philadelphia after acquiring a pressing plant in the city’s Lawncrest neighborhood.

The Pittsburgh-based record-pressing company shipped its first order in 2023, offering recording artists and labels direct access to vinyl manufacturing.

The expansion from Pittsburgh is a result of the acquisition of Softwax Record Pressing, formerly based in the Bond Building, a converted bread factory. Co-founder and CEO Matt Dowling called the opportunity “serendipitous” and said operating on both sides of the state connects two cities with deep manufacturing roots.

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“Philadelphia is so central for the East Coast, and in a lot of ways, it has become the most important East Coast city in music in general,” Dowling said. “That’s probably very fair to say for both big music and independent music … Pittsburgh, it’s this doorway to the Midwest, and so a lot of Midwest people end up hearing about it.”

a record being produced
Vinyl records don't fall from trees. On April 10, 2026, Hellbender Vinyl showed WHYY News the process of making 25 test presses for the artist to review the final product from. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
a record being pressed
Vinyl records don't fall from trees. On April 10, 2026, Hellbender Vinyl showed WHYY News the process of making 25 test presses for the artist to review the final product from. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
a green record
Vinyl records solid, clear and vibrant of the whole color spectrum are pressed at Hellbender Vinyl in the Bond Building, located in the Lawncrest section of Philadelphia. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

For project manager Benjamin Schurr, a musician and third-generation Philadelphian, the pressing plant provides another avenue for the city’s music scene to grow and expand.

“There’s always been music here, that’s not anything new,” Schurr said. “As long as people have been here, they’ve been making really awesome, viable art … The fact that there is now a place where you can actually manufacture records is really, really incredible.”

Demand for vinyl records continues to surge, according to a March report from the Recording Industry Association of America. U.S. sales grew for the 19th straight year and surpassed $1 billion in 2025, driven largely by younger listeners and the appeal of collectible, physical media.

That momentum is playing out locally. As demand rises, Hellbender is adding staff at its North Philadelphia location. Returning to the city after nearly a decade away, Schurr said the music scene now feels like it’s growing “at a different level” than before.

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“I was like, ‘Whoa,’ this is what Seattle must have felt like in the late ‘80s before Nirvana. … That’s a really cliché thing, but it’s true,” Schurr said. “That was a thing that Matt and I definitely talked kind of at length about, and being like, if there was ever a time to do that, it would be now. It’s really exciting to be living in Philadelphia now.”

  • Nick Landstrom, Matt Dowling and Benjamin Schurr
    Plant manager Nick Landstrom, co-founder and CEO Matt Dowling and project manager Benjamin Schurr (left to right) stand next to some of the record-pressing equipment at Hellbender Vinyl on April 10, 2026. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Nick Landstrom looks over a run of test presses
    Plant manager Nick Landstrom looks over a run of test presses during a shift at Hellbender Vinyl on April 10, 2026. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • a clear record in a bag
    Vinyl records don't fall from trees. On April 10, 2026, Hellbender Vinyl showed WHYY News the process of making 25 test presses for the artist to review the final product from. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Brian Wilson's record On Tour
    Vinyl records solid, clear and vibrant of the whole color spectrum are pressed at Hellbender Vinyl in the Bond Building, located in the Lawncrest section of Philadelphia. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Brian Wilson's record cover for On Tour
    Hellbender presses vinyl records for the local music scene, such as the Philly-based band Evil Sword, as well as global icons such as Brian Wilson, whose ''On Tour'' album is being pressed for this year's Record Store Day. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Plant manager Nick Landstrom handles day-to-day pressing operations and oversees quality control. He said a good amount of work comes via word of mouth, as more artists hear about Hellbender’s operations. Some notable artists who have vinyl made through the company include Wiz Khalifa and Victoria Monét.

“Musicians more than any other demographic are immune to marketing,” Landstrom said. “They don’t believe anything unless they hear it from somebody that they trust.”

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He said that has led to the company’s slow and steady growth, which is ultimately why it was able to expand into North Philly.

“If [artists] work with Hellbender, you get a dedicated project manager who’s going to work with you; he’s going to update you at every step,” Landstrom said. “If there’s any issue, we have full transparency about it and work with you, which is in contrast to a lot of the industry.”

Record stores across the country, including many in the Philadelphia metro area, will celebrate Record Store Day on Saturday, April 18.

product used to make records
Vinyl records don't fall from trees. On April 10, 2026, Hellbender Vinyl showed WHYY News the process of making 25 test presses for the artist to review the final product from. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
product used to make records
Excess vinyl material made during the pressing process can actually be melted down and made into new records. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
a record being pulled from a sleeve
Vinyl records solid, clear and vibrant of the whole color spectrum are pressed at Hellbender Vinyl in the Bond Building, located in the Lawncrest section of Philadelphia. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

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About Cory Sharber

Cory Sharber is a general assignment reporter for WHYY News.

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