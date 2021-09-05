Vine Street Expressway fully reopens both directions after historic flooding

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Thousands of gallons of water were being pumped each minute from the highway in Center City.

PennDOT officials say both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the Vine Street Expressway have fully reopened for drivers.

The westbound lanes officially reopened Saturday around 7:30 p.m. as crews worked around the clock.

The Vine Street Expressway had been closed since Wednesday night after the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused historic flooding in the Philadelphia region.