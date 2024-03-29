Delaware historians are fighting to preserve historic Cooch’s Bridge site

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

“Cooch’s Bridge is a unique site because of its social history of interest and importance, its agricultural history in the milling industry. It’s just not the battle,” said Richard Cooch, an eighth-generation member of the Cooch family.

The family’s namesake property south of Newark was the site of the only battle in the American Revolution fought on Delaware soil. In 2010, the family sold a portion of the property to the state in order to preserve its history.

“My family has for generations worked hard to preserve the area as best we can,” he said. “But the bottom line is that our family came to the conclusion that the site can be much better interpreted to the public if it was in public or state ownership rather than a private family trying to interpret it.”

Even beyond the pivotal battle in 1777, the property remains rich in history. The site reveals an array of agricultural and social histories, highlighting the experiences of both free and enslaved families going back way before the revolution.

But as the surrounding area has developed more and more over the past few decades, concerns about safety for drivers and pedestrians have emerged, especially around the narrow bridge that crosses the Christina River adjacent to the property.