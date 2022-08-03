From Princeton to Cape May, what do you wonder about South Jersey, its people, and its culture that you want WHYY to investigate? Let us know here.

They weren’t supposed to be there. That’s according to all of the public records that were available and the surveying done by archaeologist Wade Catts.

“They had been buried down by the little house and had washed into the Delaware River by the middle of the 19th century,” he said.

Then on June 26, 2022, at approximately 2 p.m., a discovery was made of a mass Revolutionary War battlefield grave in recently purchased land at Red Bank Battlefield Park in Gloucester County.

“I was here at the park for a historical baseball event,” explained County Commissioner Jim Jefferson. “We were playing an old time game of baseball on the other side of the park.”

“Everybody comes over to me, ‘Jim, Jim, we need your help. We found a femur,’” Jefferson recalled. “I’m like, what in the world?”