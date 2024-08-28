36 years ago, the Phillie Phanatic was beaten up by the Dodgers’ Tommy Lasorda

Tommy Lasorda lost his cool. The Phillie Phanatic — that furry, flightless bird out of the Galapagos archipelago — nearly lost his head.

Sports fans across the world lost their minds 36 years ago at the sight of the cartoonish clash that involved the portly Los Angeles Dodgers manager, a life-sized mannequin beaten in effigy and the potbellied Phanatic.

This was no staged bit, unlike the Phanatic’s habitual taunts of the visiting team that exist to this day.

No, on Aug. 28, 1988, at a rather inconsequential game on the artificial turf of Veterans Stadium, Lasorda was fed up with the Phanatic and his antagonistic antics and in a rare, raw moment of rage, attacked the most famous Phillie of ’em all — both real or fictional.

“He came out,” said the Phanatic’s best friend, Dave Raymond, “and beat up a Muppet.”

Billed as the Phanatic’s closest confident, Raymond actually played the Phanatic from 1978 until 1993. He has remained connected to the industry as a mascot consultant to the stars and helped create, brand and train the next generation of hundreds of stadium characters.

Wherever his speaking engagements take him, one of the first questions — if not THE first — asked of Raymond is this: What was up with the Phanatic and his greatest foil, Tommy Lasorda?

“He thought it was all in good fun,” Raymond said Wednesday as he recalled the anniversary. “Apparently it wasn’t. I was trying to make sense of it.”

Lasorda and Raymond had actually been on friendly terms dating back to the late 1970s when they toured together with MLB All-Stars for a series of games in Japan. Through the 1980s, Lasorda seemed in on the joke, screaming and cursing at the Phanatic from the dugout, before laughing with the rest of the Dodgers.

“He would always do it up the level where I thought he was really angry and then he would come back and laugh,” Raymond said. “I realized this is what I liked doing.”

So what happened on that late August night that made fists and feathers fly?