Phillies’ Harper flips out on ump, tosses helmet into the stands where it’s retrieved by 10-year-old

Bryce Harper flipped out on the third base umpire and then flipped his maroon Phillies helmet over the protective netting and into the stands.

This was no ordinary souvenir like a foul ball. Hayden Dorfman, a 10-year-old Phillies fan from Voorhees, New Jersey, had an autographed keepsake he could wear home.

Dorfman landed the lucky helmet after a few adults clutched it in a scrum in the aisle Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park. Cooler heads prevailed and — at the urging of the boy’s father, Aaron, — the helmet ended up with the beaming fifth grader.

The Dorfmans have a partial season-ticket plan and attend about six Phillies games a year in just a few rows behind the home dugout in section 117.

The fireworks started when Harper was ejected by third base umpire Ángel Hernández on a checked strike three. Harper seemingly held his swing on a full count against Pirates starter Luis L. Ortiz and started to take off his protective gear when Hernández called out the slugger.

Harper whipped off his batting helmet and went off on Hernández as he walked down the baseline. Harper pointed his finger in Hernández’s face and had to separated by manager Rob Thomson.

Harper tossed his helmet into the stands to a roaring ovation from Phillies fans before he went into the dugout.