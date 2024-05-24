Fueled by postseason failures, Phillies riding high with best record in baseball

The Phillies are winning games at such a torrid pace, you have to stretch to the halcyon days of when Grover was a hip name in America to find anything like what Philly’s favorite team has already achieved this season.

Take ace lefty Ranger Suárez.

The 28-year-old Suárez is 9-0 with a 1.36 ERA, the third-lowest ERA by a Phillies pitcher in his first 10 starts of a season. Suárez trails only, yup, Hall of Famer Grover Cleveland Alexander, who had a 1.24 ERA in first 10 starts of 1916 and a 1.31 ERA in his first 10 starts of 1915.

Or how about the entire team?

Riding a high with the best record in baseball, the Phillies are 29-6 over their last 35 games, which matches the best 35-game span in franchise history, last done in 1892.

Who can forget the 1892 presidential election, when Grover Cleveland beat Benjamin Harrison to become the only president elected for two non-consecutive terms?

Grover may be out-of-style these days as a first name — with apologies to the furry monster in blue, if the Phillies win it all, they’ll take a parade ride down Broad rather than Sesame Street — but the Phillies are still rocking winning streaks like they did more than 130 years ago.

The Phillies are 37-14 and lead the NL East by six games over the Atlanta Braves as they open a six-game trip Friday in Colorado.

They are winning at a clip that not even Steve Carlton and Mike Schmidt or Jimmy Rollins and Ryan Howard could muster this early in a season. Their recent streaks are about as eye-popping as a Schwarbomb: Philadelphia is 17-3 in May, it opened with the best 50-game start in baseball since the 2001 Seattle Mariners, and it has already swept seven series, the most recent, a three-gamer over the World Series champion Texas Rangers.

“This is best team I’ve ever been a part of,” right fielder and 12-year-veteran Nick Castellanos said.

The root of the early run just might be found in last season’s postseason failure. A year after a surprise run to the World Series in 2022 that saw them lose to the Houston Astros, the Phillies blew NL Championship Series leads of 2-0 and 3-2 to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023.

Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, Bryce Harper and Castellanos went 5 for 53 (.094) with 11 walks, 22 strikeouts and two RBIs in Philadelphia’s four NLCS losses. Against six Arizona pitchers in Game 7, the four went 1 for 15 (.067) with five strikeouts and no RBIs.

“I had a real hard time enjoying any part of the offseason, even when I was on vacation, just because of how that bitter season ended,” Castellanos said.