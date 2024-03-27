Phillies 2024 home opener moved to Friday due to threat of rain

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Phillies fans will have to wait another day to welcome the team back to Citizens Bank Park.

Due to the threat of rain in the forecast for Thursday, the 2024 home opener against the Atlanta Braves will now be played on Friday, March 29.

Gates will open at 12:35 p.m., and on-field pregame festivities will begin at approximately 2:20 p.m.

First pitch will be at 3:05 p.m.

“This decision was made after consultation with Major League Baseball and various weather services. The open date on Friday gives us the ability to reschedule the game,” Phillies Executive Vice President David Buck said in a statement.

Tickets and parking purchased for Thursday will be valid for Friday.