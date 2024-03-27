Phillies 2024 home opener moved to Friday due to threat of rain

Gates will open at 12:35 p.m. and on-field pregame festivities will begin at approximately 2:20 p.m. First pitch will be at 3:05 p.m.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • March 27, 2024
Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Johan Rojas walks on the field before a spring training baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Phillies fans will have to wait another day to welcome the team back to Citizens Bank Park.

Due to the threat of rain in the forecast for Thursday, the 2024 home opener against the Atlanta Braves will now be played on Friday, March 29.

Gates will open at 12:35 p.m., and on-field pregame festivities will begin at approximately 2:20 p.m.

First pitch will be at 3:05 p.m.

“This decision was made after consultation with Major League Baseball and various weather services. The open date on Friday gives us the ability to reschedule the game,” Phillies Executive Vice President David Buck said in a statement.

Tickets and parking purchased for Thursday will be valid for Friday.

