Opening Day 2023: Phillies take on Rangers in season opener

What time is the game?

First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field.

Pitching probables

Phillies: Aaron Nola; Rangers: Jacob deGrom.

DeGrom is 9-1 with a 2.18 ERA and 136 strikeouts over 120 innings in 20 career starts against the Phillies. The only teams he has faced more are the rest of the NL East: Atlanta, Miami and Washington. In three opening-day starts for the Mets, deGrom tossed 17 scoreless innings with 25 strikeouts.

Nola, the 29-year-old right-hander going into the final year of his contract, will make his sixth – and maybe last – opening day start for the Phillies. It comes days after president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said discussions about a contract extension had broken off, and the pitcher indicated those could wait until after the season.

DeGrom didn’t make his first big league start last year until Aug. 2, and he was 5-4 with a 3.08 ERA in 11 regular-season games before winning a wild-card game for the Mets. He had a career-low 1.08 ERA over 92 innings in 2021 before missing the final three months with right forearm tightness and a sprained elbow, then was shut down late in spring training last year because of a stress reaction in his right scapula.

The Phillies will look different from when deGrom faced them in New York’s opener two years ago. Nola didn’t oppose him in that game because Philadelphia already had played a series while the Mets’ scheduled opening games were wiped out because of COVID-19 issues surrounding the Washington Nationals.

Four players remain from the Philadelphia starting lineup that deGrom faced in his 2021 opener, but only catcher J.T. Realmuto and third baseman Alec Bohm will play Thursday. Star slugger Bryce Harper is recovering from reconstructive right elbow surgery and first baseman Rhys Hoskins suffered a torn left ACL in spring training. Hoskins is scheduled for surgery in nearby Fort Worth on the same day of the season opener.

Who’s in the Opening Day starting lineup?