Umpire ejects Realmuto after bizarre game ball exchange

Realmuto, still squatting in his catcher’s position with his back to Rosenberg, turned around and expressed confusion about what had just happened.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson then came to the plate for an explanation.

“How does he expect me to know he’s giving me the ball right there?” Realmuto said to the Philadelphia Inquirer after the game. “I’m not even looking at him.”

Realmuto made his way off the diamond with a few rah-rah fist pumps for the crowd.

Head-scratching sequences such as this one have been popping up at times during spring training as MLB put into place significant new rules meant to speed up the game. Players at times have been experimenting with how best to use the rules to their advantage before the regular season, although Realmuto told the Inquirer his missed handoff had nothing to do with a clock violation.

“I said, ‘Dude, I thought you were throwing the ball,’” Realmuto told the newspaper. “He said, ‘I’m not gonna buy that.’”