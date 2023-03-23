Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins taken off field with left knee injury

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins was carted off the field during a spring training game Thursday after hurting his left knee while fielding a grounder.

Hoskins hit 30 homers with 79 RBIs last season for the reigning National League champions.

He was backing up to play a chopper on Thursday when the ball popped out of his glove. Sooner after, he fell to the ground and began clutching his left knee. Teammates gathered around him before he was taken off of the field.