Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins taken off field with left knee injury

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins has been carted off the field during a spring training game. Hoskins apparently hurt his left knee while fielding a grounder.

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins grabs his leg after getting hurt fielding a ground ball by Detroit Tigers' Austin Meadows during the second inning of a spring training baseball game Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Clearwater, Fla. Hoskins had to be carted off the field. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins was carted off the field during a spring training game Thursday after hurting his left knee while fielding a grounder.

Hoskins hit 30 homers with 79 RBIs last season for the reigning National League champions.

He was backing up to play a chopper on Thursday when the ball popped out of his glove. Sooner after, he fell to the ground and began clutching his left knee. Teammates gathered around him before he was taken off of the field.

Hoskins, who turned 30 last week, hit six homers in Philadelphia’s playoff run last season. The Phillies lost to the Houston Astros in the World Series.

It could be another blow for the Phillies, who will be without top pitching prospect Andrew Painter for another few weeks because of a sprained ligament in his right elbow. And slugger Bryce Harper isn’t expected back until around the All-Star break after undergoing Tommy John surgery in November.

