Phillies place OF Marsh on 10-day injured list with left knee contusion

The Philadelphia Phillies placed outfielder Brandon Marsh on the 10-day injured list on Sunday with a left knee contusion.

Marsh got hurt during Saturday night’s 9-6 victory over Kansas City when he crashed into the center-field wall trying to catch Samad Taylor’s fifth-inning triple. X-rays were negative, but further tests revealed the contusion.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson expects Marsh to be sidelined for two to three weeks.