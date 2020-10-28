In 2017 officials created a BLM week in the last week of January and gave teachers the option to teach the material to students. The Racial Justice Organizing Committee, or RJOC, of the Caucus of Working Educators organized the first week. The educators that created the curriculum and connected the principles to BLM week at school are members of RJOC, which is now an independent organization of the caucus.

At first the school district and the now-dissolved School Reform Commission didn’t do what the caucus wanted. The district didn’t pass a resolution in support until this year during a meeting held in August.

“The organizers of the Philadelphia movement always thought the amount of BLM curriculum that was taught pre-pandemic was not enough,” said Ismael Jimenez, a teacher at Kensington Creative & Performing Arts High School and one of the early advocates for BLM curriculum in Philadelphia schools. “BLM in education is a recognition of the kind of dehumanizing narrative that Black life represents in the world.”

Three years later, racial reckoning is sharing center stage with the coronavirus pandemic, which has distracted students’ classroom environment.

“Every human being of conscience should see that video and know in their core that this society is deeply broken,” Jordan said in his statement on Wallace. “Our system of policing is deeply broken.”

Christopher Paslay, an English teacher at Swenson Arts and Technology High School doesn’t completely disagree with implementing the BLM curriculum virtually.

But he worries about whether the curriculum can steer clear of politics.

“If you are talking about police reform and defunding the police and you have kids whose parents are police then it creates an uncomfortable environment for the students,” he said. “And the students ask why should my parents’ jobs be defunded?”

“The spirit behind the slogan, the values of equity, and equality and justice, I honestly believe you need to have that embedded in the skills,” Paslay said. “But when you bring in Black Lives Matter politics on issues, it depends on how you present it. I’m not sure if it would be totally appropriate in certain situations, especially when the district says not to bring politics into the classroom. Students should be taught how to think, not what to think.”

But the relationship between police and Black and Latino citizens has indeed become a political matter, with many calling for school districts here and across the country to eliminate campus police in response to the national uprising against police brutality. Earlier this year, Philadelphia district officials decided to replace school police with “school safety officers.”

Christopher Rogers, program director at the Paul Robeson House and Museum, countered that Black and Latino youth often see themselves as agents of resistance rather than simply victims of racist violence.

“It’s hard to do that in a climate where most mainstream narratives focus more on the spectacle of violence and death than systemic oppression and institutional mechanisms which allow such violence [police brutality] to exist in our society,” he said.

To implement the curriculum virtually, teachers will have to do radical relationship building, said Tamara Anderson, co-organizer of the Racial Justice Organizing Committee and member of the Melanated Educators Collective.

“Some of these kids have not been unable to sign on, they have internet issues, you can’t do the traditional drive-by, you have to actually call these families and homes,” she said.

Teaching BLM virtually you will see teachers come up with new and creative ways, Jimenez added.

“You can bring people into your classrooms via online,” he said. “I had a teacher colleague at my school who had an author come and talk about racism from the LatinX point of view and also talk about LGBTQ identity within that culture with her students. That would have been impossible without the virtual aspect.”

Caryn Davidson and Laleña Garcia, both experienced teachers and activists, are co-authors of a Black Lives Matter activity book, titled “What We Believe: A Black Lives Matter Principles Activity Book,” which focuses on the guiding principles of BLM at schools.

The two advise teachers to make their remote classrooms a safe learning space filled with empathy and understanding. The book is an outgrowth of their work as educators deeply involved in the BLM at schools movement. To note, their book is not required reading for Philadelphia district students.