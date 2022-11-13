Zandi said many existing homeowners looking to buy are also in a tough spot, often for the same reason as renters: the higher rates mean they can’t afford the monthly mortgage payments on a new house.

The majority of homes sold in Philadelphia sit between $200,000 and $400,000.

For a $300,000 house, the increase in mortgage rates over the course of this year means that a potential homebuyer now needs to be able to shell out roughly $1,600 each month. At the beginning of the year, when mortgage rates were below 4%, those monthly mortgage payments sat around $1,000.

And while the rate of annual price growth has “drastically slowed,” home prices remain higher than they were a year ago, though not anywhere close to where they were during the height of the pandemic, said Kevin Gillen with the Lindy Institute for Urban Innovation at Drexel University.

In his latest report, Gillen found that prices had declined 1.8% in the most recent quarter — the biggest quarterly decline in eight years. But house prices are still up 5.9% from a year ago.

Philly house prices, which were already out of reach for many renters, were up 26% between March 2020 and this past summer.

“We are seeing house prices in the city and the suburbs that have decelerated. By decelerate, I don’t mean decline. They’re not dropping,” said Gillen.

Despite the economic turmoil, the housing market is not anywhere near standstill, though it remains tight, in part because more homeowners are putting their searches on hold while mortgage rates remain high, said realtor Maria Quattrone, owner of RE/MAX @ HOME, which which serves the Philadelphia metro area.

She said there’s more inventory than there was last year, and that her shop is still seeing first-time and repeat buyers in the market who want to move forward with purchasing a new home.

“A family, unfortunately, could be getting a divorce and neither of those partners could afford the house on their own. So they do need to sell that. In the opposite, a family could have two children living in a two-bedroom and they have twins on the way. And in their case, they have to buy because they can’t put four children in one bedroom and they don’t want to rent,” said Quattrone.