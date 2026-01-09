Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

The Philadelphia Housing Authority is slated to spend $84 million to overhaul more than two dozen blighted properties in Germantown.

The work, set to start by spring 2027, is expected to yield 121 affordable rental units scattered across the Northwest Philadelphia neighborhood.

“It feels like we’re finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel,” City Councilmember Cindy Bass said at a community meeting this week.

PHA took ownership of the 28 properties in October. The agency acquired them through the Philadelphia Land Bank as part of a broader initiative to remake and expand its sizable real estate portfolio.

The neglected properties — a mix including townhomes, rowhouses and apartment buildings — are vacant. The housing authority is currently in the design phase of the project, but expects to offer units ranging from one to five bedrooms. They will all be deeply affordable, available to households earning at or below 30% of area median income, or $35,820 for a family of four.

The portfolio includes the historic Hamill Mill Apartments and Blakemore Apartments.

“None of its final. It’s all preliminary,” said PHA President Kelvin Jeremiah of the proposal.

Until 2020, the properties were tied to a group of companies controlled by Emanuel Freeman, who led social services agency Germantown Settlement for more than two decades before a bankruptcy judge ordered the politically connected nonprofit to liquidate in 2010.