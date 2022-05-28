The city of Philadelphia has launched a new effort to get COVID test kits into the hands of special event organizers. Organizers would distribute the tests to attendees to make it easier for people going to large events to get tested.

The testing kits will be available to organizers for use either before or after their events.

Health Department officials in a statement said anyone hosting an event where attendees have a high risk of contracting COVID should offer pre-event testing. If having an event creates a higher risk of being exposed, tests should be given out to be used three to five days after the event.

Priority will be given to those in areas of the city that have suffered disproportionately from COVID, or events drawing a high number of people who are at high risk or presenting a high risk of COVID transmission.