‘Congratulations, The Best Is Over!’ with R. Eric Thomas, Good Economic News?
The economy is on the upswing. We'll break down the latest on inflation, interest rates and more. Then, the hilarious new essay collection from writer R. Eric Thomas.
Can we always find our way back home? Philadelphia writer R. Eric Thomas talks about his hilarious and honest new collection of essays, Congratulations, The Best Is Over!,based on his move back to the hometown life he thought he left behind.
Talk of a recession is fading, inflation is down and job numbers are up, but another rate hike could be on the way. We’ll get the latest on the economy in our region with Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.