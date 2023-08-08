‘Congratulations, The Best Is Over!’ with R. Eric Thomas, Good Economic News?

Can we always find our way back home? Philadelphia writer R. Eric Thomas talks about his hilarious and honest new collection of essays, Congratulations, The Best Is Over!,based on his move back to the hometown life he thought he left behind.

Talk of a recession is fading, inflation is down and job numbers are up, but another rate hike could be on the way. We’ll get the latest on the economy in our region with Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker.