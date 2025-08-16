From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia now features the ghosts of protests past.

A 128-foot line of galvanized steel police barricades appears to be emerging out of the lawn of Maja Park at 22nd Street. Fixed to them are acrylic panels laser-engraved with archival images of actions that have taken place on the Parkway over the last 120 years.

They include a 1971 Vietnam War protest at the Washington Monument in Eakins Oval, former police commissioner Frank Rizzo in 1970 overseeing police in riot gear, and Black Lives Matter protesters in 2020 hopping a fence to escape tear gas.

Called “Bar None,” the piece of public art also features benign images of Parkway activities that also involve barricades: the 2023 Philadelphia Marathon, a Puerto Rican parade in the 1980s, and a 1933 Armistice Day flag procession.

“As a research-based artist, this opportunity got really exciting, the opportunity to dive deeply into the history of the Parkway as a site of collective assembly, protest, demonstration and celebration,” said artist Nicolo Gentile.