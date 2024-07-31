From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A new outdoor sculpture is encouraging passersby to walk all over it and get a massage at the same time. Along Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Maja Park at 22nd Street is a circle of concrete embedded with small, rounded stones and partially buried in the turf.

“The Weight of Our Living,” is inspired by reflexology footpaths often seen in Taiwan, where artist Rachel Hsu’s family is from. People are encouraged to take their shoes off and walk barefoot over the stones, which knead delicate bones and pads of the foot.

Similar to acupuncture, the stones exert points of high pressure on nerve endings in your feet to promote well-being.

I tried it, and it hurts.

Your feet have more nerve endings per square inch than any other body part and are vulnerable to the forces between your weight and uneven ground. While the stones are not sharp, they protrude aggressively, peering deeply into your sole.

Experiencing physical pain is part of Hsu’s concept of “The Weight of Our Living.”

“My interest is in delving into the interconnection between sorrow and joy,” she said.