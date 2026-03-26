Delaware

‘Stayin’ Alive: A Night at the Opera Where Nobody Dies’

If you think opera, tragedy and dramatic finales go hand in hand, you wouldn’t be wrong. But OperaDelaware is flipping the narrative with its latest production that proves — despite anything Timothée Chalamet might say — it can be joyful as well. This program brings together scenes from opera favorites, operetta and musical theater centered on themes of survival, wit and resilience, with everyone making it to the final curtain. Leading the performance are standout vocalists, including OperaDelaware Company artists Emily Margevich, Dane Suarez and Gerard Moon, with special guests mezzo-soprano Gina Perregrino and pianist Husan Chun-Novak.

New Jersey

‘The Revolutionists’ by Lauren Gunderson

Four legendary women of the French Revolution come to life in a comedy that blends history with imagination. Centered on playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, Marie Antoinette and fictional Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle, the play explores themes of activism, legacy and sisterhood as the women navigate the chaos of 1793 Paris. Award-winning playwright Lauren Gunderson is known for crafting smart, accessible works that combine storytelling with social commentary, putting women in the forefront.

Special Events

2026 Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival of Philadelphia

Where : Fairmount Park Horticultural Center, 100 N. Horticultural Drive.

: Fairmount Park Horticultural Center, 100 N. Horticultural Drive. When : Saturday, March 28, Sunday, March 29, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Saturday, March 28, Sunday, March 29, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Free – $15

Spring in Philly ushers in one of the most beautiful times of the year. It dates back to 1926, when Japan gifted Philadelphia more than 1,600 cherry trees, inspiring the annual cherry blossom festival that started in 1998. This year’s festival marks the 100th anniversary of those iconic trees, with an expanded footprint including a larger food court and beer garden. Live entertainment across two stages features traditional dance, taiko drumming, martial arts, karaoke and cosplay. Festivalgoers can also tap into hands-on cultural experiences, from tea ceremonies and workshops to a vendor market. Performers include UPenn Kendo, Temple Karate Club, Bad Kitti, Ofosu Jones-Quartey and Lady M & Jimmy Fingers with Friends including special guest Lady Alma.

World Oddities Expo

Where : Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St.

: Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St. When : Saturday, March 28, Sunday, March 29

: Saturday, March 28, Sunday, March 29 How much: $20 – $25

“They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky.” That’s the Addams Family’s theme song, but it also applies to the patrons of the World Oddities Expo. This nationally touring festival has built a following by celebrating the weird and the strange with hundreds of independent artists, collectors and performers in an atmosphere where being unusual is the usual. The Lost Curio marketplace showcases taxidermy, macabre art and offbeat home décor, all created by small businesses. Live entertainment includes burlesque, sideshow-style acts and live painting and tattooing, alongside educational talks and hands-on workshops. There’s also the “De·formed” exhibit, a ticketed add-on that sounds like the Mütter Museum on steroids.

Sister Sunday

Where : The Logan Hotel, One Logan Square

: The Logan Hotel, One Logan Square When : Sunday, March 29, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

: Sunday, March 29, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. How much: Free

Celebrating the spirit of Women’s History Month with style, community and entrepreneurship, the Sister Sunday market returns as a showcase of women-owned businesses and creative talent. Now in its fifth year, the event has grown into a highly anticipated gathering that highlights the power of women supporting women. This year’s expanded lineup of more than 40 local vendors offers everything from fashion and handmade jewelry to specialty foods and artisan goods, with curated food, cocktails and social experiences.

‘The Extraordinary Card Magic of Jason Ladanye’

A globally recognized magician with more than two decades of experience, Jason Ladanye grew his audience on TikTok, showcasing close-up magic and gambling demonstrations that feel less like tricks and more like mind reading in real time. This live show at City Winery is designed to be immersive and up-close, giving audiences the chance to witness expert-level sleight-of-hand just a few feet away. Please note: No video recording or photography allowed.

Arts & Culture

‘Spring Break: The Great Escape: Stories of Resistance and Creativity at Eastern State’

Where : Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount St.

: Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount St. When : Friday, March 27 – Sunday, April 5

: Friday, March 27 – Sunday, April 5 How much: Free with museum admission

Instead of heading to spring break on the beach, spend it in a historic prison. Trust us, it will be more enriching. Built as an immersive, multiday experience, this exhibit is part of the site’s ongoing “A Time for Liberty” series. Through interactive mini tours, pop-up talks, live music and hands-on activities, guests can step into moments like Prohibition-era speakeasies, uncover real escape attempts, and even participate in a site-wide “secret letter” experience. New and expanded elements this year include conversations on music as a tool for resistance and healing, as well as art-creation experiences exploring transformation and resilience.

‘The Funeral’ Part 1 and 2

Where : David L. Kurtz Center for the Performing Arts, 3000 Schoolhouse Lane (inside Penn Charter School)

: David L. Kurtz Center for the Performing Arts, 3000 Schoolhouse Lane (inside Penn Charter School) When : Saturday, March 28, 3 p.m., 7 p.m.

: Saturday, March 28, 3 p.m., 7 p.m. How much: $80

Funerals can be debilitating or joyous, much in the same way families can be. That dichotomy is explored in “The Funeral,” a two-part play that happens over the course of a day. Written by playwright Derrell Lawrence, founder of the Lawrence Theater Company, the production is hosted by “Dead Presidents” star Clifton Powell, and directed by local thespian Damien J. Wallace. It certainly has creative firepower behind it, as well as the unusual structure. Think of the two hours in between performances as a long intermission; you can always make dinner reservations nearby.

‘A Bronx Tale’ with Chazz Palminteri

From a stage play to a movie and now, back to the stage. Originally written and performed by Palminteri in 1989, “A Bronx Tale” began as a one-man stage play based on his real-life upbringing in the Bronx. Then it became a critically acclaimed film and Robert De Niro’s directorial debut. An Academy Award-nominated actor for “Bullets Over Broadway,” Palminteri’s also known for “The Usual Suspects” and appearances on TV shows like “Modern Family” and “Blue Bloods.” Most recently, he released a filmed version of the one-man show that he’s bringing to the Keswick Theatre stage.

ICYMI: Plays ending this weekend

Sports

Phillies 2026 Home Opener

Where : Citizens Bank Park, 1 Citizens Bank Way

: Citizens Bank Park, 1 Citizens Bank Way When : Thursday, March 26, 4:15 p.m.

: Thursday, March 26, 4:15 p.m. How much: The game is close to sold out, but resellers have tickets available from $132 and up. As always, proceed with caution.

The Phillies kick off the 2026 season at home against the Texas Rangers in a three-game opening series that sets the tone for a club still chasing unfinished business. After a dominant 96-66 campaign in 2025 that saw them win the NL East by a wide margin, the Phillies’ postseason run ended against the eventual champion Los Angeles Dodgers. This year’s roster, anchored by stars like Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber, with new outfielder Adolis Garcia and other top prospects, keeps expectations high. Though the team continues to fall just short of repeating their triumphant 2008 World Series victory, let’s hope this season changes that outcome.

Food & Drink

PHS Pop Up Gardens

Where : 1438 South St., 106 Jamestown Ave.

: 1438 South St., 106 Jamestown Ave. When : Opening 7 days a week on Saturday, March 27

: Opening 7 days a week on Saturday, March 27 How much: Free, pay as you go

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society first opened the pop-up gardens in 2014 as a way to transform a vacant lot into a welcoming community space. But over the years, it has grown into one of Philly’s most popular hangouts as a beer garden/botanical escape. Guests can sip garden-inspired cocktails, enjoy a full menu of snacks and casual bites, while taking in live music, pop-up events and special horticultural programming throughout the season. After last weekend’s soft launch, the two locations are open seven days a week starting Saturday.

Comedy

Wanda Sykes: ‘Please and Thank You’ tour with Keith Robinson

The Emmy-winning writer and performer got her first big break in the 1990s via “The Chris Rock Show,” but Wanda Sykes continues to evolve, currently starring as Lucretia Turner on Netflix’s hit sitcom “The Upshaws,” a show she also co-created, writes and executive-produces. Somehow, between tours and in her “spare” time, she formed the Philly Sisters, successfully lobbying for a WNBA franchise in Philadelphia, which will come to the city in 2030. On her latest tour, Sykes leans into her patented mix of sharp political commentary and personal storytelling. She’s onstage at The Met on Friday night.

Music

Rebirth Brass Band

Where : Underground Arts, 1200 Callowhill St.

: Underground Arts, 1200 Callowhill St. When : Thursday, March 26, 8:30 p.m.

: Thursday, March 26, 8:30 p.m. How much: $37.98

The New Orleans sound is on its way to Philly when the Rebirth Brass Bound comes to Underground Arts. Formed in 1983 in the Tremé neighborhood by brothers Phil and Keith Frazier with Kermit Ruffins, the group started as high school friends busking before evolving into ambassadors of the city’s sound, blending traditional brass band music with funk, jazz, soul and hip-hop. In 2012, they earned a Grammy in the regional roots album category for “Rebirth of New Orleans” and have shared stages and collaborations with artists ranging from Red Hot Chili Peppers to The Grateful Dead and Trombone Shorty. On this Philly tour date, Nashville-based band Nik Greeley and The Operators join them.

Curtis Symphony Orchestra: Yannick Leads Mahler & Dawson

Where : Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St.

: Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St. When : Thursday, March 6, 7 p.m.

: Thursday, March 6, 7 p.m. How much: $28 – $60

Instead of waiting until they’re drawing sellouts worldwide along with the requisite high ticket prices, check out tomorrow’s classical stars today at this concert. Drawn from one of the most selective conservatories in the world, the Curtis students who make up the orchestra perform more than 100 concerts a year, following the institution’s philosophy of learning by playing. This weekend, these musical prodigies are tasked with demanding works by Mahler and William L. Dawson, whose “Negro Folk Symphony” was first premiered by the Orchestra. They’ll be joined by vocalists from the Curtis Opera Theatre, another grouping of emerging talents. Mentor, educator and conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin will be there to oversee the show.

B2K & Bow Wow: Boyz 4 Life Tour

If you remember BET’s classic early aughts music show “106 & Park” then you remember two of its most popular acts; boy band B2K and rapper Bow Wow. B2K, known for hits like “Bump, Bump, Bump,” “Uh Huh” and “Gots Ta Be” celebrate 25 years with a legacy that includes a No. 1 album and multiple Billboard Top 10 singles. Bow Wow, who first charted as a teenager with hits like “Bounce With Me” and “Let Me Hold You,” first joined forces with B2K on Scream Tour II back in 2002. This time around, they’re backed by a lineup of the era’s hitmakers, including Amerie, Jeremih, Pretty Ricky, Waka Flocka Flame, Yung Joc, Crime Mob and Dem Franchize Boyz, who roll into the Liacouris Center on Friday night.

Endea Owens & The Cookout

Everyone’s invited to this Cookout. Detroit native and Juilliard-trained bassist, Endea Owens is best known for her role in the house band for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”and collaborating with artists including Jon Batiste, Diana Ross and Wynton Marsalis. She played on Batiste’s Grammy-winning album “We Are,” on the “Judas and the Black Messiah” soundtrack and with H.E.R. at the Super Bowl. The band’s name was inspired by Owens’ Community Cookout, which combined music and service by feeding underserved communities. Her debut, “Feel Good Music” dropped in 2023, and she’s at the Kimmel Center on Saturday night.