Contractors include a Philadelphia-based firm that has previously worked with the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation, an influential nonprofit dedicated to protecting and preserving the neighborhood. The city has also retained a Minneapolis-based company that has provided analyses for more than a dozen sports arenas, including Boston’s TD Garden, the facility the Sixers say is most similar to its proposal.

76 Devcorp, the development team behind the project, is paying for at least two of the city’s studies, raising concerns from critics that they will help pave the way for an arena on Market Street, a location the overwhelming majority of Chinatown residents view as an existential threat to the 150-year-old neighborhood.

“We just want real data,” said Neeta Patel, interim executive director of Asian Americans United, one of the 240-plus groups and small businesses part of the No Arena Coalition.

“We hope [the study] will provide information based on a larger contextual framework about what the economic impact to the city will be, what the cost to the city will be, both from scope and scale from revenue projections to impact on neighboring communities economically, so that when folks are asked to make a decision they actually know what it’s based on,” said Patel.

A PIDC spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration has said taxpayers should not “foot the bill” for the impact studies and that the Sixers will not be involved in the evaluation process.

The studies are expected to be released this fall, and will likely add fuel to an already contentious debate about the value of building a downtown basketball arena like other NBA franchises.

The Sixers contend the franchise needs a state-of-the-art arena to be competitive — to sign top-tier players and win championships. After 27 years, the team has also grown weary of the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia because it has to share it with the Philadelphia Flyers. The club insists that it creates scheduling headaches it wants to avoid in the future.

The team also argues a project of this size and scope would help revitalize the blocks east of City Hall, a disjointed stretch of shops, government buildings, and tourist attractions that have struggled to thrive for decades despite millions in investment.