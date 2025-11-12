What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

New Castle County homeowners are set to pay lower property taxes after months of legal fights over whether a law providing tax relief was constitutional.

Apartment trade organizations and mobile home operators who sued the state, county and local school districts lost for the second time as the Delaware Supreme Court on Wednesday sided with an earlier decision by the state’s Chancery Court.

New Castle County’s once-in-40-year reassessments dramatically shifted the tax burden from commercial properties to residential, sparking a fierce public backlash. That prompted Delaware lawmakers to pass House Bill 242 during an August special session, which allows New Castle school districts to set a higher tax rate for commercial properties for the 2025-2026 tax year. The county and the city of Wilmington also used split rates for this year’s property tax bills.

The landlord associations filed suit in September and Chancery Court Vice Chancellor Lori Will heard the case last month.

During Monday’s Supreme Court hearing, the trade groups argued that the law — and the way the county is implementing it — was unconstitutional because it violated the uniformity clause of the state constitution and flouted the legislation’s revenue-neutral requirement.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Collins Seitz, who authored the opinion, said the Chancery Court was right to dismiss the plaintiffs’ claims.

Vice Chancellor Will said state lawmakers could rebalance the tax burden of residential and nonresidential properties as long as it was reasonable. Seitz concurred.

“In evaluating a classification’s reasonableness, we do not second-guess the General Assembly’s judgment,” he wrote. “The wisdom of that policy judgment is not ours to assess.”