New timeline for updated tax bills

Lawmakers interrogated Goldstein and Del Grande on what information was included in the revised tax bills, who owns what data and possible remedies for over- and under-appraised properties.

New Castle County said the bills will now be mailed to taxpayers between Nov. 24 and Dec. 1. Revised tax data will be available on the county’s website starting Thursday. Payments are due by Dec. 31.

Del Grande said 63% of its tax bills remain unpaid. From July to October, the county has collected about $236 million for schools and nearly $53 million for the county. He said 3,900 appeals remain outstanding.

“Obviously, the switch of the deadline from September to now December has impacted the cash flow for both the school districts and the county,” he said. “We won’t have that fiscal impact until after the majority of these bills have been paid.”

Eligible property owners can enter into a payment plan, with due dates of Dec. 31, Feb. 27 and April 30.

The county officials drew the ire of state Rep. Kim Williams after she was told the answers to her questions, including the payment plan due dates were on the slideshow presentation. Goldstein later apologized for incorrectly saying the dates were listed there.

“Oh thank you for schooling me,” she said. “I looked and I just didn’t see it, so that’s why I asked.”

The terse exchange over the bills continued as lawmakers sought to clarify what information was being sent out. At first, the county officials said taxpayers would not see the split tax rates in the bill itself, but later corrected themselves. The county also clarified property owners would receive a supplemental bill, not a new one.

New Castle County has received criticism for not communicating effectively with taxpayers, state lawmakers and the other counties. The process has gone more smoothly in the two downstate counties.

The two staffers detailed numerous communication outreach strategies the county undertook to inform the public through the twists and turns of the reassessment process. The county has also created an open records webpage, where people can find reassessment documents. State Sen. Eric Buckson said they seemed to be righting the ship.

“I was somewhat critical, as others were, of the process New Castle County had applied,” he said. “But I want to appreciate and compliment you on what appears to be a recovery in midair. We’re trying to land the plane. It’s out of control, and it appears that we’ve got this thing in a stable situation, so that we can come in for a landing.”