What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

The state of Delaware will save $328 million through fiscal year 2028 due to a new law that decouples parts of the state’s and federal government’s tax code.

That was the estimate Monday from the Delaware Financial and Economic Advisory Council, the group tasked with predicting state revenues and expenses. The state had been forecasted in October to lose $400 million in corporate income tax revenue, which makes up about 5% of the state’s budget, without the change.

Delaware lawmakers passed a law last month decoupling state tax law from key federal provisions, including immediate tax breaks for research and development, 100% bonus depreciation and special depreciation for qualified production property.

Delaware’s fiscal year 2026 operating budget, which Gov. Matt Meyer signed into law July 1, was about $6.5 billion. The fiscal year 2027 appropriation limit is nearly $7.1 billion, a $365 million increase from October’s DEFAC meeting and about $517 million more than the current year’s budget.

This month’s forecast is the one Meyer will use to draft his recommended budgets for the next fiscal year.