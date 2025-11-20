What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer signed legislation designed to eliminate a $410 million revenue shortfall in the state’s budget over the next three years.

Meyer signed the bill Wednesday afternoon shortly after the state Senate passed it along party lines. The House approved the measure last week.

State Democrats said corporate tax breaks in the massive tax bill Congressional Republicans passed this summer, dubbed the so-called “big, beautiful bill,” would take a heavy toll on the state’s corporate income tax receipts.

The new law decouples parts of federal and state tax code. The federal tax bill provided immediate tax breaks for research and development expenditures, as well as the instantaneous expensing of business and qualified production property.

Delaware lawmakers amended the state code to allow businesses to still claim these deductions, but the deductions are spread out over multiple years, similar to how it previously worked. HB 255 decouples research and development tax breaks retroactively to tax year 2022, but allows them going forward. It also decouples federal retroactivity for full bonus appreciation expensing for tax year 2025 and future years.

“This bill takes our largest problem, when you look just mathematically, the largest problem we were facing,” Meyer said. “We were facing a problem that had nothing to do with any prior budgets of our state, but everything to do with action at the federal level and it addresses that issue.”