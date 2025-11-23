From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A new history and civics program is taking shape inside one of Philadelphia’s most storied buildings, and educators say it could change how students see their city and themselves.

The Young Philadelphians Continental Congress will bring high school students and teachers together for a scholarship program, beginning in January. The program is specifically designed for Philadelphia public schools and created through a partnership between the School District of Philadelphia and Carpenters’ Hall, the site of the nation’s First Continental Congress in 1774. Applications are being accepted through Dec. 5, 2025.

What does the program entail?

Beginning in January, 20 to 25 teams will gather on five Saturdays to explore where the nation’s earliest debates on democracy unfolded: Carpenters’ Hall, the Museum of the American Revolution, the National Constitution Center, the National Liberty Museum and the Historical Society of Pennsylvania.

Each student will receive a $500 scholarship. Each teacher will receive a stipend and professional development credits. Transportation and meals will be covered. Eligible applicant teams should include social studies, history and civics teachers, along with sophomores, juniors and seniors. The district hopes to include at least one team from every Council district.

Organizers say the goal is to move history out of textbooks and classrooms and into the city itself.

“It allows students to not just learn history, but to think about their role as citizens and future leaders,” said Michael Norris, executive director of Carpenters’ Hall. “We wanted to do a local version because it allows many more Philadelphians to participate. We hope the local program can continue beyond 2026 and become a history and civics program for Philadelphia.”

The initiative builds on the national Young People’s Continental Congress, a summer program that has brought students and teachers from across the country to Philadelphia for civic study. In 2024, one local team was among the 27 participating groups. That national effort returns next July for its final year.