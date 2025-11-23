Philadelphia launches a history scholarship program for students and teachers as part of the nation’s 250th celebrations
The scholarship encourages classrooms to conduct research and dive into civic learning.
A new history and civics program is taking shape inside one of Philadelphia’s most storied buildings, and educators say it could change how students see their city and themselves.
The Young Philadelphians Continental Congress will bring high school students and teachers together for a scholarship program, beginning in January. The program is specifically designed for Philadelphia public schools and created through a partnership between the School District of Philadelphia and Carpenters’ Hall, the site of the nation’s First Continental Congress in 1774. Applications are being accepted through Dec. 5, 2025.
What does the program entail?
Beginning in January, 20 to 25 teams will gather on five Saturdays to explore where the nation’s earliest debates on democracy unfolded: Carpenters’ Hall, the Museum of the American Revolution, the National Constitution Center, the National Liberty Museum and the Historical Society of Pennsylvania.
Each student will receive a $500 scholarship. Each teacher will receive a stipend and professional development credits. Transportation and meals will be covered. Eligible applicant teams should include social studies, history and civics teachers, along with sophomores, juniors and seniors. The district hopes to include at least one team from every Council district.
Organizers say the goal is to move history out of textbooks and classrooms and into the city itself.
“It allows students to not just learn history, but to think about their role as citizens and future leaders,” said Michael Norris, executive director of Carpenters’ Hall. “We wanted to do a local version because it allows many more Philadelphians to participate. We hope the local program can continue beyond 2026 and become a history and civics program for Philadelphia.”
The initiative builds on the national Young People’s Continental Congress, a summer program that has brought students and teachers from across the country to Philadelphia for civic study. In 2024, one local team was among the 27 participating groups. That national effort returns next July for its final year.
Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington called the new scholarship program an important investment in civic learning.
“The deliberate alignment of history and active civic engagement for our high school students will have a lasting impact on their education and our society,” he wrote in his supporting letter.
The program is funded by the city of Philadelphia as part of its semiquincentennial plans, along with the Philadelphia Funder Collaborative for the Semiquincentennial and the Albert Lepage Center for History in the Public Interest at Villanova University.
More information can be found here.
