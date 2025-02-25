From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an arson suspect accused in last week’s stable fire in Southwest Philadelphia that killed two horses and burned another.

Philadelphia police released a video Monday showing a man entering the property on the 5800 block of Eastwick Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. Flames were seen coming from the roof of the building after they left.

According to police, the suspect is a white man with a thin build last seen wearing dark-colored pants, a gray long-sleeve shirt or sweatshirt and a black hat. Police say not to approach the suspect and call 911 if they’re spotted.

Pennsylvania SPCA’s Animal Law Enforcement team told 6abc it rescued 12 horses after the fire over concerns for their welfare. A pig and goat were also rescued from the property.