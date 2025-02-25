Police looking for suspect in Southwest Philly stable arson that killed 2 horses
Police say a man was caught on surveillance leaving the stables just before the fire started.
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an arson suspect accused in last week’s stable fire in Southwest Philadelphia that killed two horses and burned another.
Philadelphia police released a video Monday showing a man entering the property on the 5800 block of Eastwick Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. Flames were seen coming from the roof of the building after they left.
According to police, the suspect is a white man with a thin build last seen wearing dark-colored pants, a gray long-sleeve shirt or sweatshirt and a black hat. Police say not to approach the suspect and call 911 if they’re spotted.
Pennsylvania SPCA’s Animal Law Enforcement team told 6abc it rescued 12 horses after the fire over concerns for their welfare. A pig and goat were also rescued from the property.
Three rescued horses were taken to the University of Pennsylvania’s New Bolton Center for treatment; three others were taken to the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Philadelphia headquarters.
Montgomery County SPCA in Perkiomenville and Last Chance Ranch in Quakertown are providing temporary housing for the six other horses that will eventually be transported to the PSPCA’s Danville Center.
