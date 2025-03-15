‘[I] didn’t expect that kind of reaction’: N.J. restaurant owner detained by ICE reacts to community support
The owners of a well-known restaurant in Haddon Township spoke with reporters Friday for the first time since their arrest by federal immigration officers.
Officers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested Celal and Emine Emanet on Feb. 25 at their restaurant, Jersey Kebab, because of their immigration status. At the time of the arrest, they were preparing to cook a large catering order.
“My father has a truckload of groceries that’s outside because we open on Tuesdays, we close on Mondays,” said Muhammed Emanet, the couple’s son. “He just looks at me, he’s like, ‘Go unload the truck.’ And my mom goes, ‘Go finish the catering order’ as they’re getting taken out in handcuffs.”
Celal Emanet was released later that day with an ankle monitor. Emine Emanet was held for two weeks.
When asked what it’s like to have his mother back home, Muhammed Emanet said “it’s amazing, man.”
“My mom is truly, not only the anchor of this business, but the anchor of our household,” he said. “When you lift the anchor on a ship, the ship just cruises back and forth without no real control. And without my mom being here for two weeks … we’re just sailing back and forth, no real control.”
Emine Emanet was released Wednesday from a detention center in Elizabeth, New Jersey, after the Brooklyn-based nonprofit Envision Freedom Fund posted her $7,500 bond. Rosa Santana, the nonprofit’s executive director, was critical of “how ICE weaponizes detention and bond to punish immigrant communities.”
“No one should have to endure the pain of separation and uncertainty that Emine and her family have experienced,” she said in a statement. “Families like the Emanets should be living their lives without the fear of being targeted and detained.”
Celal and Emine Emanet have been married for 27 years. They came to the U.S. legally from Turkey on religious worker visas and applied for their green cards before their status expired. Their application has been in limbo since 2016.
It is unknown what will happen next to the couple. The Emanets are now waiting for their court date for deportation hearings. Muhammed Emanet said instead of their case being heard together, federal officials have separated his and Emine’s files. He said that burdens the entire family with additional trauma.
“Let’s say my mom gets hit with deportation, but then my dad has to wait another two months for him to go in front of the judge.. That’s putting emotional stress on us for no reason,” he said. “We want to know what the future for our family is.”
Jersey Kebab closed for business when the owners were arrested. It will remain shuttered through the Islamic holiday of Ramadan and will reopen with a community feast, tentatively scheduled on March 30 during Eid al-Fitr.
Muhammed Emanet emphasized how important faith is to his family. He said for his parents to go through this situation during the religious holiday is unfortunate, but he is optimistic that the family will be stronger for going through it.
“If anything, it brings our blessings even more, because we’re tested by our patience and the patience that we show throughout it all is what we believe God is going to bless us with something even better,” he said.
Community welcomes back the Emanets
U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross met with the family privately before speaking with reporters Friday. Norcross said there needs to be a fix to the federal immigration system and called on President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans to address flaws.
“All we’re asking for is a legal pathway to citizenship,” he said.
“If we were to look at who would make a good citizen of the United States, what we’re seeing here is exactly that,” he added, referring to the Emanet family who was standing behind him.
As the news conference was taking place, some drivers along the busy main thoroughfare through Haddon Township honked their horns in support. Some were seen cheering from their cars.
Local officials and Haddon Township residents continue to rally around the Emanet family. The windows of their restaurant are covered with heart shaped notes of support. A crowdfunding campaign established by a neighbor raised more than $327,000 from roughly 8,000 individual donations.
A grateful Emine Emanet was surprised by the outpouring of support.
“[I] didn’t expect that kind of reaction,” she said as Celal Emanet was interpreting.
“She touched people’s hearts,” Celal Emanet added, “and she see that right now.”
