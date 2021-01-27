At Tuesday’s school district advisory board meeting, Camden School Superintendent Katrina McCombs announced a plan to close four neighborhood schools, despite pleas from children who advocated for the opposite.

Superintendent McCombs’ decision to shutter the schools, in the face of what she described as a $40 million shortfall for the 2021-22 school year, was not surprising.

Last year, McCombs formed a long-term planning committee to confer on potential closings, and held two forums for community input.

What kept changing were the targeted schools, and opponents of the closures were hard-pressed to keep up. Of the four announced last night — Harry C. Sharp Elementary School, U.S. Wiggins College Preparatory Lab Family School, Yorkship Elementary School, and Cramer Elementary School — only Sharp and Wiggins had been discussed in depth. Sean Brown, who served on the planning committee, did not remember Cramer ever being mentioned as a possibility for closure during its meetings.

In addition to announcing the closures, which Camden Education Association President Keith Benson estimated would affect up to 1,500 students, McCombs said the Cooper’s Poynt Family School and Creative Arts Morgan Village Academy buildings would be repurposed as middle schools.

At the virtual school board meeting, which attracted nearly 500 viewers to its Facebook broadcast, McCombs spoke of the painfulness of her decision. She showed pictures of what she has described as “deplorable” conditions at the four schools, three of which are more than a century old, and said that “on average, these schools are 30% empty,” making their continued operation unsustainable.

She did not mention the layoffs of 150 teachers and staffers expected to result from the closures, although that number was provided by a spokesperson for the district.

In a city where the 2012 Urban Hope Act — legislation that activists say represented the agenda of then-Gov. Chris Christie and South Jersey power broker George Norcross — led to the shuttering of traditional public schools amid a proliferation of charter and Renaissance ones, the proposed closing of four at once shocked many residents.

It also represented a betrayal for Benson, who said he and McCombs had collaborated on a plan to grow the traditional public schools with the approval of former New Jersey Education Commissioner Lamont Repollet, who is credited with helping to save Veterans Memorial Family School when McCombs wanted to close it in 2018. Benson said the plan was abandoned by McCombs as soon as Repollet left his position last year. It didn’t call for closures like these, Benson said, because four buildings currently being used as schools will be vacated this September when their populations moved to the new Camden High School campus.

Benson hopes to appeal to current New Jersey Commissioner of Education Angelica Allen-McMillan to stop the closures. “I don’t want educators and students to feel like all hope is lost because they saw this today,” he said after the meeting. “This is a comma, not a period, because the commissioner has to sign off on it.”