For Camden Education Association President Keith Benson, the proposed closure of several Camden public schools this year is a stinging betrayal.

Benson said that last spring, he, Camden School Superintendent Katrina McCombs and then-N.J. Education Commissioner Lamont Repollet had agreed on a 21-page plan to grow the city’s public schools and stave off closures because the new Camden High complex opening this fall would serve students from several schools that would then become vacant.

Repollet – who activists credit with helping to save Veterans Memorial Family School when it was threatened with closure in 2019 – left his position last year. Soon after, McCombs made clear her intentions to close up to three public schools, and convert a fourth into a junior high due to a dire lack of funds, she said.

“Seven months later, she’s going back on everything she said she was going to do,” Benson said. “It looks to me like the superintendent trying to sabotage her own goddamn district!”

At a November Zoom board meeting, where numerous staffers, students, and parents made heartfelt pleas to save their schools, McCombs said the closures triggered a “roller coaster of emotions” for her but were a necessary sacrifice in a city with 6,000 students, 19 school buildings and not enough money to keep them all open.

“This does not have to be a situation where people are pitted against each other but if it has to be, so be it,” she said.

Elsa Rojas and Maria Montero were among roughly 75 protesters who marched Wednesday from threatened schools Harry C. Sharp Elementary, Yorkship Elementary, Wiggins College Preparatory Lab Family School and Cooper’s Poynt School to the next closest nearby public schools. Their efforts were intended to demonstrate the plight of Camden parents, many of whom don’t own cars and whose lives would be made far more difficult if their neighborhood schools were closed.

Five of Rojas’ six children attend Sharp Elementary. The single mother said she couldn’t keep her job as a home health care aide if that school closes, and her children need to be walked to two different schools — Veterans Family School for the younger ones, and Davis Elementary for the others. Montero, whose three children go to Wiggins, was in a similar situation.

“How am I going to drop off my kids?” she said. “I can’t divide myself in two.”

Benson said parents who lived near Cooper’s Poynt and were forced to enroll their young children at Veterans would have to walk 1.9 miles each way to accompany their children to school.

“That’s 15 miles every two days,” said Benson. “Forty-five miles a week to keep their kids in public schools!”

Several charter schools are geographically close to the threatened public ones and could absorb some of the students losing their schools — the real impetus, Benson believes, for the closures. The Urban Hope Act, signed into law in 2012 and amended in the two years following, allowed a proliferation of charter schools in Camden — a juggernaut, activists say, that represented the agenda of former Gov. Chris Christie and the South Jersey political machine run by power broker George Norcross, whose name is on more than one charter school in the city. Some closed public schools have been repurposed as “Renaissance” schools run by nonprofit corporate entities.

“Closing public schools in Camden creates a situation where parents’ desires to keep their kids close to home allows politically connected charter and Renaissance schools to flourish … the idea of an entirely open enrollment where parents could choose has failed,” said Stephen Danley, a Rutgers-Camden public policy professor.

Felix Moulier said he had received five phone calls from Mastery Schools, who run several charters in Camden, to ask why he had enrolled his daughter at Sharp.

“I kept asking to be taken off the list until I finally got a little heated!” Moulier said.

Moulier found it ironic that charter proponents promote the influx of those schools as offering more choices to residents.

“I pay $4,000 in property taxes in Camden and I’ll be damned if my choice is going to be taken away from me,” he said.

Benson said the closures are particularly indefensible now because the pandemic has saved the district millions of dollars, and the new Camden High complex will accommodate students now attending schools in four different locations.

“What’s the justification for closing four buildings when there will be four closing next year anyway?” said Julie Larrea Borst, executive director of Save Our Schools NJ Community Organizing.

Borst also said that many pre-K and kindergarten parents have pulled their children from school and put them in daycare during pandemic-driven remote learning because they had to be at work. Because of that, the district can’t know how many children will be attending school and make decisions to correspond with those numbers, she said.