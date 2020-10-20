Murphy taps Morris County leader as education commissioner

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday he was nominating Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan to be the state’s next education commissioner.

The appointment comes as the states’ more than 600 school districts work through the COVID-19 outbreak, with many holding online-only or hybrid lessons.

Allen-McMillan will succeed Lamont Repollet, who announced his plan to leave over the summer to take the top post at Kean University. Kevin Dehmer has been serving as interim commissioner since Repollet’s departure.