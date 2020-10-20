Murphy taps Morris County leader as education commissioner

Angelica Allen-McMillan speaks to the press

Gov. Phil Murphy nominates Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan to be the Commissioner for the New Jersey Department of Education in South Orange on Oct. 20, 2020. (Edwin J. Torres/ Governor’s Office)

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday he was nominating Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan to be the state’s next education commissioner.

The appointment comes as the states’ more than 600 school districts work through the COVID-19 outbreak, with many holding online-only or hybrid lessons.

Allen-McMillan will succeed Lamont Repollet, who announced his plan to leave over the summer to take the top post at Kean University. Kevin Dehmer has been serving as interim commissioner since Repollet’s departure.

Allen-McMillan currently serves at the superintendent of Morris County schools.

The state’s education commissioner must be confirmed by the state Senate. The commissioner oversees the state Education Department, conducts statewide tests and is in charge of doling out billions of dollars in state aid to school districts.

