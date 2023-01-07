This week, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law making New Jersey among a handful of states to require schools to teach information literacy beginning in kindergarten.

It comes two years after lies about the results of the 2020 election underpinned the Jan. 6, insurrection, and as misinformation proliferates on social media and the internet.

“We must acknowledge that today’s children are being hit with a firehose of information unlike anything experienced by previous generations, with much of it coming from potentially unreliable sources such as TikTok, YouTube, and Wikipedia,” said Sen. Mike Testa (R-Cape May), one of the legislation’s sponsors.

The law, passed with overwhelmingly bipartisan support, requires the Board of Education to create statewide information literacy standards. Students will be required to learn the skills needed to assess information from a variety of sources.