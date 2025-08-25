Ban it or use it? How teachers are grappling with generative AI in the classroom

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Find our full episode on education here.

Kate Conroy is very clear with her students that she is not okay with them using any generative AI in her class.

“I tell them that I come to this school and I come to work with kids because I find teenagers’ ideas interesting,” said Conroy, who teaches English, journalism, and creative writing at Sayre High School in West Philadelphia. “And if you hand me an essay written by ChatGPT, I’m bored and I didn’t come here to be bored, I came here to engage with you.”

She said that applies to her own work as well: she refuses to use generative AI for lesson planning, and hand crafts each question and assignment. She said her students get it.

“When kids realize that what you’re giving them is inauthentic, they’re going to give inauthenticity back. They’re going to give ChatGPT back. And when they realize that what I’m giving them is my authentic question, because I want to know their authentic answer, they don’t go to ChatGPT because they understand we’re in a human-to-human intellectual conversation, and it matters to me what they think because I really want to know.”

She recalled a student who told her about using generative AI to work on part of an essay, and came to Conroy about another writing assignment. Conroy worked with her based on a list of bullet points, and they came up with it together.

“And when we finished, I said, ‘wasn’t that fun? We just solved a puzzle.’ And she said, ‘yeah, it was really fun to do that.’ And I know that that’s not fun for every kid to write an essay. But I’ve read and heard a lot about using AI as … a thought partner … And I just think: who could really say that it’s better to talk to a computer about your essay than to talk to the person next to you?”

Conroy knows other teachers feel differently about generative AI, but said that “to use generative AI as a student is to not believe in your own brain. And to encourage kids to use AI to me is to tell them that I don’t believe in their brain … that they cannot come up with something good on their own.”

Generative AI tools like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Claude have transformed classrooms since they became popular around two years ago. Some teachers use tools to detect whether their students use generative AI for their homework, some report that they want students to only do work in school using pencil and paper, and others use generative AI themselves to grade student work and analyze student data.

School districts are still grappling with how to handle generative AI. The School District of Philadelphia blocked ChatGPT from school devices in 2023 to learn more about the technology, and have since come up with a generative AI policy and approved the use of Google Gemini for some work.