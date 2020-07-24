Coronavirus Pandemic

Stockton eyes 400 rooms in Atlantic City hotel for students

Stockton University's Atlantic City campus (Stockton University Instagram)

Stockton University's Atlantic City campus (Stockton University Instagram)

Stockton University is renting 400 hotel rooms in a former Atlantic City casino to help spread out students this fall amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The university says it is finalizing an agreement with the owners of the Showboat hotel to provide student housing in the Boardwalk hotel that once was a casino. Stockton says it is looking to reduce the density of student housing in dorms on its Atlantic City campus.

It is renting 300 single rooms and 100 double rooms at the Showboat for the fall and spring semesters. The Showboat will provide 250 dedicated parking spaces for students.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

Part of the series

You may also like

About Associated Press

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate